Margaret J. Clifford
Margaret J. (Canavan) Clifford, age 98, of East Bridgewater, died September 14, 2020, at the Sachem Center for Health and Rehabilitation after a period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Eugene Clifford. Margaret was born in Middleborough and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Pearson) Canavan and was a 1940 graduate of Brockton High School. For the past 27 years she had been a resident of East Bridgewater. Margaret was primarily a homemaker devoted to her home and family. She enjoyed word search books, reading biographies and going through old photo albums. Margaret was a grandmother to everyone and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Margaret was the mother of Nancy Morris and her husband Lawrence of East Bridgewater, Maureen Clifford of Venice, FL and Joseph Clifford of Brockton. She was the grandmother of Shannon (Morris) Johnson, Kimberly Sargo, Brendan Clifford, Kendall Clifford, and the late Lawrence Morris and Maureen Sargo. She also leaves seven great-grandchildren and a great great-grandson. Margaret was the sister of John "Joe" Canavan of California and the late Mary Sciarappa-Murphy, George Canavan and Charles Canavan. She also leaves her former daughter-in-law, Frances Clifford and Scott Kruger whom she thought of as a grandson. Visitation for family and friends will be held in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton on Thursday September 24, from 9:30 to 11:30 am. Private service for family will follow. In following COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed, maximum of 40 people in the funeral home at any one time. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 20, 2020.
