Margaret J. Collins
Margaret "Judy" J. (Hunter) Collins, of Avon and Edgartown, passed away October 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Collins. Loving mother of Audrey Collins Morrison of Denver CO, Janet Hurley and her husband Fred of Edgartown, and Christine McFadden Fallon and her husband Mark of Westwood. Beloved Grandmother "Ninny" of Michael McFadden, Holly McFadden, Brian Hurley, Megan Hurley, Kat Morrison, Caroline Hurley, Maggie Morrison, Bobby Morrison, and Jack Fallon; and step-grandmother to Kristen Hurley McGurk and her husband John. And Great-Grandmother to Harper McGurk. Dear sister of the late Mary Neville and her late husband Edward of Avon; and the late Henry (Hank) Hunter of Rochester. Judy is also survived by several nieces and nephews and her beloved grand-dogs. Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph on Sunday, October 25th from 4-6pm. Keeping in mind COVID-19 protocols, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, October 26th at St. Michaels Church in Avon at 10am followed by a burial at St. Michaels Cemetery in Avon at 10:45am. For online guestbook and directions, visit www.the hurleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hurley Funeral Home
OCT
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
OCT
26
Burial
10:45 AM
St. Michael's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
