Margaret J. (Foss) Keeman, of Seekonk, formerly of Holbrook passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 5, 2020 at the age of 91. Margaret was a graduate of Boston Childrens Hospital of Nursing, Class of 1950. Upon graduation she became a Registered Nurse. She worked for many years helping others. Margaret spent her time volunteering at Good Samaritan Hospital, where she would help knit booties and hats for babies. She was the past president of the Holbrook Fire Ladies Auxiliary. Margaret was a proud and devoted member of the Silver City Baptist Church in Taunton. She was a kind, giving and loving woman who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Beloved wife of the late Robert M. Keeman. Loving mother of Robert A. Keeman and his wife Nancy of Whitman also Ronald Keeman and his wife Deborah of Whitman, Janie Kinsella and her husband Raymond of Seekonk and the late David Keeman. Mother-in-law of Deborah Keeman of Walpole. Margaret is also loved and survived by 9 granddaughters, 1 grandson and 3 great-grandchildren. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings and social distancing, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, July 9th from 9:00 -11:00 AM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 S. Franklin St., Holbrook. Immediately followed by a graveside service and burial in Union Cemetery, Holbrook. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 8, 2020.
