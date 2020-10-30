1/1
Margaret M. Hartley
Margaret M. Hartley, of South Boston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the age of 92. Born and raised in Boston, Margaret spent her school age years in the Boston Public School system. Her early career was as a proofreader. Then later in life, she worked at the Brigham's in Downtown Boston. She was the daughter of the late George and Mildred Hartley and dear sister of brothers George and John and predeceased by Robert. Margaret's greatest joy in life was spending time with her nieces, Gail Boudreault (Hartley), Julie Plenefisch (Hartley), and the late Jennifer Hartley, as well as nephews, George, Eric, John, and Jay Hartley. Eric, Gail, George, and all share fond memories of taking the bus into Boston with "Aunt Margaret" to visit museums, have lunch, and attend events of their choosing. Margaret's imprint on the lives of those who knew and loved her will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all. Funeral and interment services will be private. For online condolences, please visit our web site, www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ashley Funeral Home
35 Oak St
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-3600
