Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
Interment
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:45 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Connery Avenue
Bourne, MA
Margaret M. Klausner Obituary
Margaret M. (Macintyre) Klausner, 64, a resident of Easton for the past 31 years passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of Peter Klausner for 31 years. Born in Weymouth, a daughter of Al and Ruth (Doble) Macintyre, she was raised in Weymouth and was a graduate of Weymouth High School and continued her education earning an associates degree. A veteran of the US Army she served as an SFC and was honorably discharged. A devoted wife and mother, Margaret worked as an administrator for the the VA Medical Healthcare System in Brockton for the past 36 years. In addition to her husband Peter, she is survived by a son, Eric Klausner and his wife Diana of Brockton; a brother, Daniel Macintyre of Weymouth; and a sister. Patricia Macintyre of Weymouth; she was also the grandmother of the late Nicholas Klausner. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), Easton followed by a funeral service at noon in the funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:45 p.m. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 27, 2019
