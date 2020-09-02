Margaret M. Murphy, 55, of Lakeville, formerly of Bridgewater and Avon, passed away unexpectedly on August 27, 2020, at Boston Medical Center. She was the companion of John Distefano of Braintree. Born in Brockton, a daughter of the late Arthur F. and Mary L. (Gobbi) Murphy, she was raised in Avon and was a graduate of Avon High School. Margaret was employed as an office clerk in the communications industry. She was a resident of Bridgewater for several years prior to moving to Lakeville. Margaret is survived by a daughter, Mikayla E. Murphy of Mansfield; her siblings, Maureen, Carol, Patricia, and Mary; her grandchildren, Lucas, Timothy and Layla; as well as nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours requiring mask and social distancing on Friday from 4-7 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. For directions and condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com
.