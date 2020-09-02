1/1
Margaret M. Murphy
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret M. Murphy, 55, of Lakeville, formerly of Bridgewater and Avon, passed away unexpectedly on August 27, 2020, at Boston Medical Center. She was the companion of John Distefano of Braintree. Born in Brockton, a daughter of the late Arthur F. and Mary L. (Gobbi) Murphy, she was raised in Avon and was a graduate of Avon High School. Margaret was employed as an office clerk in the communications industry. She was a resident of Bridgewater for several years prior to moving to Lakeville. Margaret is survived by a daughter, Mikayla E. Murphy of Mansfield; her siblings, Maureen, Carol, Patricia, and Mary; her grandchildren, Lucas, Timothy and Layla; as well as nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours requiring mask and social distancing on Friday from 4-7 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. For directions and condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved