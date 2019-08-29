Home

Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bridget Church
Abington, MA
View Map
Margaret M. Putkonen


1932 - 2019
Margaret M. Putkonen Obituary
Margaret Mary Putkonen, age 87, and longtime resident of Abington, passed away peacefully August 25, 2019. Margaret "Peg" was born in Secane Pennsylvania and was a proud graduate of the University of Pennsylvania. She had a lifetime calling as an elementary school educator that included service to Sacred Heart in Groton, Conn., and her many special years with Saint Bridget's School in Abington. Peg was predeceased by her parents, George A. and Margaret V. Effinger, as well as her loving husband of 59 years, Edwin A. Putkonen. She leaves behind her son, Edwin G. Putkonen, and daughter-in-law, Stephanie of Loudon, Tenn.; her son, Brain C. Putkonen and daughter-in-law Linda of South Windsor, Conn.; and her grandson, Kevin Putkonen, also of South Windsor, Conn. Peg also wanted to note her love for her many wonderful cousins, special friend Rev. Louis R. Palmieri, and her extended Tennessee family - Chris, Leigh Ann, Tommy and Maddy (Baldwin) Bright. The family would like to thank the staff of Saint Joseph Manor Health Care in Brockton as well as the special friends who provided her with much joy during their visits there. Peg will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, on Tuesday, September 3, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass in St. Bridget Church, Abington, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Saint Joseph's Indian School www.stjo.org/help-native-americans/ or your local Pet/Animal shelters. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 29, 2019
