Margie J. (Rhone) Boyce of Brockton, died July 13, 2020. Margie adored her family and spending time together with them. She loved gardening and tending to her yard to make it a sanctuary. She enjoyed traveling, dining out, and shopping. Margie worked for the Newcan Company for 36 years as an inspector and still kept in touch with coworkers she met there. She was hands on with her children and grandchildren and was always selfless, giving, and firm but fair. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Loving daughter of the late Clifford and Leola (Flegal) Rhone. Beloved wife of Robert D. Boyce of Brockton. Cherished mother of Robert D. Boyce Jr. and Kelly D. Boyce, both of Brockton. Loving sister of Carol Evanko of Holtwood, PA and the late Donald Rhone. Devoted "Memaw" and "Grandma" of Daniel F. Estrella, Neveigha L. DaSilva and great-grandma of Acacia Estrella and August Rhone Estrella. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Margie may be made to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust USA, 25283 Cabot Road, Suite 101, Laguna Hills, CA 92653, www.sheldrickwildlifetrust.org
