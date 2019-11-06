|
Mari-Lynn Churchill, 59, of Bridgewater, passed away unexpectedly on October 25, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Rosemary (Blakeman) Sarcione and the late Ernest Churchill. She is also survived by her siblings, Lauren, Steven, Thomas, Matthew, Kristopher and Kim; several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Her funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 9, at 11 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. Burial will follow in the St. James Cemetery, Whitman. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 6, 2019