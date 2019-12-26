|
Maria A. (Chaves) DeMoura, 77, of Bridgewater, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Tufts Medical Center in Boston. Maria is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Joseph Sousa DeMoura; her son, Joseph D. DeMoura and his wife Mary; her grandchildren Eric and Brianna DeMoura, Kayleen, P.J. and Connor Walsh; her siblings, Armanda Branco of East Providence and David Chaves of Middleboro. She is also survived by her several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Maria Natalia, Joseph, Adelina, Daniel and Deolinda Chaves. Funeral from the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St. Bridgewater on Saturday, December 28th at 9:00AM. Funeral Mass in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater at 10:00AM. Interment will follow in the St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 4:00 a.m-8:00p.m. For online guestbook and directions visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
