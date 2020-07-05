Maria F. Bairos, 74, a resident of Whitman for over 22 years, died Thursday, July 2, in her Whitman home, due to a long battle with Alzheimers. She was the beloved wife of the late Jose A. Bairos. Born and raised on Santa Maria Island of the Azores, she was the daughter of the late Francisco Chaves Figueiredo and Maria da Conceicao Braga. She came to America at the age of 21. She was a former resident of East Bridgewater, and had worked many years as a talented cook and retired after 31 years from Sachem Nursing home in East Bridgewater. Maria was a thoughtful, caring, and loving woman | who had a zest for life. You would either catch her laughing or smiling. She loved watching Family Feud, Boston Celtics and fishing down the Cape. She also made frequent donations to charitable organizations and volunteering her time to help the needy. She is survived by her loving children, Michael Bairos and his wife Gabriela, Brenda Figueiredo, and Harry Bairos, all of Whitman; her grandson, whom she adored, Derek Bairos; her brother, Antonio Figueiredo and his wife of East Bridgewater; and her sister, Ines Bairos and her husband of West Bridgewater; her sister-in- law, Maria (Cabral) Bairos of Taunton; as well as many nieces and nephews. Her visitation will be held on Wednesday July 8, from 6:00PM-8:00PM in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle) Whitman, followed by a private funeral service due to Covid-19. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater, MA. For online condolences please visit www.blanchardfc.com