Maria F. (Fonseca) Cassidy, age 72, of Brockton, died April 9, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. Maria was the wife of the late Francis Cassidy. Born in Azores, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Cremilde (Alves) Fonseca. Maria moved to Brockton at the age of 12 where she was raised and educated. She was a graduate of Brockton High School, class of 1966. For many years, Maria worked in the Admissions Office of Brockton Hospital. Following her retirement, she moved to Clearwater, Fla., and returned to Brockton four years ago. Maria enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, making new friends and helping others. She also enjoyed travel, especially to Disney, playing games and shopping. She was an avid fan of local sports as well as the New England Patriots. For many years, Maria taught CCD at St. Edwards Church. Maria is survived by her children Patricia Cassidy-Smith and her husband Justin, Kristin Cassidy and Kimberly Cassidy all of Brockton; mamaw of Ava and Dakota Porter and sister of Victor Fonseca and his wife Cindy of Brockton and Carlos Fonseca of Germany. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and those she called her nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020