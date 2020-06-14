Maria Freeman

Maria "Zelia" (DeFreitas) Freeman, of Bridgewater, died on June 10, 2020 at the Life Care Center of West Bridgewater at the age of 83. She was the daughter of the late Maria Soares and Agostinho DeFreitas. Zelia was born and raised in Madeira, Portugal before moving to the United States at the age of 21. She settled in Bridgewater where she would raise her family. Zelia was a strong willed woman who could be stubborn at times, but she was also very funny and caring. She loved the Red Sox and the Patriots and would never miss a game. She enjoyed sewing and traveling - especially back home to Portugal to see her family and friends, and was a member of the Portugese Holy Ghost Society in Bridgewater. Zelia was the loving wife of the late L. David Freeman and mother of Linda M. Almeida of Bridgwater. She is survived by many cousins and family. Visiting hours with Covid Phase 2 restrictions will be held on Tuesday, June 16, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, June 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Please respect social distancing, masks are required inside the church, and only 72 attendees permitted (including family). Donations in Zelia's memory to help fight cancer please donate to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For online guest book and dir.'s visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 14, 2020.