Maria L. (Gonsalves) Serradas, 83, a resident of Cold Spring, N.Y., formerly of Stoughton, Mass., died at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, N.Y., on August 8, 2019, after a period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Frank A. Serradas. Daughter of the late Jose S. and Domingas Gonsalves, she was born and raised in Madeira, Portugal. Maria came to the United States in 1969 and settled in Brockton before moving to Stoughton in 1977. In 2004, she moved to Canton for 8 years before residing in Cold Spring, N.Y. Maria was a housekeeper at both Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and Goddard Memorial Hospital in Stoughton for 14 years. She was a member of the Portuguese National Club in Stoughton and found great joy in gardening. Flowers were her passion which she passed on to others. She leaves behind lovingly cultivated flowers which will be admired for years to come. Maria is survived by her children, Airinhos M. Serradas and his wife Marilena of Cold Spring, N.Y., and Mary L. Serradas of Los Angeles, Calif.; as well as her grandchildren, Victoria and Alex Serradas. Maria also leaves behind her beloved cat, "Baby". She was the eldest of six, and will miss her sisters, Dolores Teixeira of Stoughton and Diolinda Dotil of Miami Lakes, Fla.; as well as her many nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Friday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton, at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Stoughton. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 14, 2019