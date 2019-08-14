The Enterprise Obituaries
|
Services
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
122 Canton Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Serradas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria L. Serradas


1935 - 2019
Maria L. Serradas Obituary
Maria L. (Gonsalves) Serradas, 83, a resident of Cold Spring, N.Y., formerly of Stoughton, Mass., died at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, N.Y., on August 8, 2019, after a period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Frank A. Serradas. Daughter of the late Jose S. and Domingas Gonsalves, she was born and raised in Madeira, Portugal. Maria came to the United States in 1969 and settled in Brockton before moving to Stoughton in 1977. In 2004, she moved to Canton for 8 years before residing in Cold Spring, N.Y. Maria was a housekeeper at both Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and Goddard Memorial Hospital in Stoughton for 14 years. She was a member of the Portuguese National Club in Stoughton and found great joy in gardening. Flowers were her passion which she passed on to others. She leaves behind lovingly cultivated flowers which will be admired for years to come. Maria is survived by her children, Airinhos M. Serradas and his wife Marilena of Cold Spring, N.Y., and Mary L. Serradas of Los Angeles, Calif.; as well as her grandchildren, Victoria and Alex Serradas. Maria also leaves behind her beloved cat, "Baby". She was the eldest of six, and will miss her sisters, Dolores Teixeira of Stoughton and Diolinda Dotil of Miami Lakes, Fla.; as well as her many nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Friday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton, at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Stoughton. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 14, 2019
