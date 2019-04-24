|
|
Maria S. Chaves of East Taunton passed away April 20, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 91. Maria was born, raised and educated in the Azores, daughter of the late Maria (De Jesus) and Antonio S. Leandres. Maria had been living the past 17 years in East Taunton where she moved from East Bridgewater. Maria enjoyed gardening and knitting, but her favorite thing was spending time with her family. Wife of the late Angelo P. Chaves, she was the mother of Maria J. and husband Dinis Chaves of FL, Antonio and wife Maria Chaves of Taunton, Maria H. and husband Caetano Freitas of East Taunton, Joseph and wife Georgina Chaves of FL and Ida Chaves of East Taunton; sister of Jose Leandres of Hudson, Manuel Leandres of Hudson, Ines Borges of FL and the late Antonio and Estufania Leandres. Maria is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 8 great great-grandchildren and was the grandmother of the late Robert M. Freitas. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the East Bridgewater Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home 35 Spring Street East Bridgewater Friday at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. John's Church East Bridgewater at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Thursday 4-8 p.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com. East Bridgewater Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2019