Maria S. (Mendoza) Pachas, 77, of Brockton, passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2020. Born on February 10, 1943 in Bahia de Caraquez, Sucre, Manabi, Ecuador, daughter of the late Pedro Eraclides Mendoza Aviles and Blanca Esperanza Zambrano de Mendoza. Maria came to the US in 1970, settled in Brockton and worked as a mechanical assembler in the electronic field. Beloved wife of Victor R. Pachas for 41 years and a dedicated and caring mother to her son Christopher Pachas. Affectionately known as "Marujita," she was the dear sister of Neida A., Pedro E., Jose R., Ruth, Hugo, Lucho, and the late Victor, Estuardo, and Roger; treasured aunt of many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed gardening, listening to music, drawing, and stitching. Maria was known as a kind person that enjoyed a good laugh and for her cooking. She will be forever remembered and extremely missed. Services are private. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com
