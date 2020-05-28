|
Marie A. (Pulsinelli) Palmieri, of Bridgewater, passed peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020, her 90th birthday. She was the loving wife of the late Matthew E. Palmieri for 55 years. Daughter of the late John A. Pulsinelli and Camille (Panteleo) Pulsinelli, she was born in Boston and attended the Jeremiah Burke School. She later lived in Lynn, Brockton, West Bridgewater and finally Bridgewater. Marie was a proud Italian American, mastering both the cooking and baking of traditional Italian dishes. She was a talented stitcher, working in the garment district, who was awarded Blue Ribbons for her quilts, and her knitting and crocheting were legendary. Marie loved to travel with Matthew, go for long, brisk walks, talk to everyone she met, and dance, but her greatest love was time spent with her family. Marie is survived by her children, Michael Palmieri and his wife Patricia of Raynham, Nicholas Palmieri and his wife Kathleen of Bridgewater, Victor Palmieri and his wife Christine of West Bridgewater, Joseph Palmieri of West Bridgewater, Maria Petti and her husband Christopher of Raynham, and Camille MacArthur of Bridgewater, sixteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her 10 siblings: Robert, John, Vincent, Samuel, and Panfilo Pulsinelli, Josephine LaPointe, Virginia Standrick, Ida McLeod, Viola MacLean, and Anna Murphy. Marie's children would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Bridgewater Nursing Home for the love, affection, and excellent care shown to her and to them during her residence there. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center Street, Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bridgewater Nursing Home Activities Fund; 16 Pleasant Street, Bridgewater, MA 02324. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on May 28, 2020