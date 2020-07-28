Marie Louise "Mammie" Garvey, 76, passed away peacefully at Pushaw Lake, surrounded by her family on July 23, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Marquis and husband Donald, her grandson, Jack, and his siblings, Riley and Griffin, her sister, Jeanne Delmar, and her nieces and nephews, Amy, Mark and Jon, Denise and Keith, Lauren, Scott and Curtis, and many great- and great great-nieces and nephews whom she adored. She was born in Boston, March 14, 1944, to her mother, Helen P. (Rice) Bianchi, and father, Delmo Bianchi. She was also predeceased by her loving husband, Thomas A. Garvey, in 2007, her sister, Eleanor, and brothers, Eddie and Gene, and nieces, Jeannie and Paula. Marie grew up in Boston, then lived in Bridgewater for many years with her husband Tom. She worked various jobs where she no doubt made many friends, but retired from her favorite job as a teaching assistant for students with special needs, followed by a job as a secretary in the Bridgewater school system. She loved God, and was part of the heart of Central Square Congregational Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, leader, and volunteer. She will be missed, especially by her good friend Debbie. Marie was a loving wife, nurturing mother, and a good friend to so many people. Marie loved her family fiercely, and absolutely enjoyed family gatherings. Her infectious laugh was always heard around the one's she loved. She was adored by her family as "Auntie Marie" or "Auntie Ree-Ree". She bravely moved to Maine over 12 years ago to live closer to her daughter, and the whole Marquis family welcomed her with open arms. Her grandson Jack named her "Mammie", and was a bright light in her life. Jack and Mammie enjoyed riding her scooter, watching Ellen, doing puzzles, playing "cahds", and snuggling her grandpuppies. Marie touched many lives, was kind, and full of laughter. Donations can be made in her name to the American Lung Association www.lung.org
. A small outside service will be held at camp in Maine at a later date, followed by a burial that will be scheduled in Massachusetts for her to rest at peace with Tom.