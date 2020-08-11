Marie McManus

Marie (Wills) McManus, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Hollis and Milford, N.H., died peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at her home in Milford, N.H. Marie was born in Brockton, Mass., September 9, 1937, to George and Doris Wills. She was the beloved sister of the late Jackie Leslie and Marjorie Wyatt. Marie was educated in Brockton, Mass., and earned her RN from Quincy Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed as a registered nurse for over 50 years until her retirement from her position as Clinical Director at Genesis Healthcare in 2008. Marie was an incredibly charitable woman, who avidly volunteered at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and the Nashua Soup Kitchen for many years. She had a soft spot for children and animals who seemed to always take an extraordinary liking to her presence. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel McManus of Hollis, N.H., until his passing in 2002. Marie and Daniel shared their amazing life together in Hollis where they raised their four daughters. She was an incredibly kind, caring and loving soul who was always willing to go the extra mile for anyone in need. Marie enjoyed trips to Foxwoods, knitting, sewing and painting but was happiest when she was with her family and cherished every event, every holiday and every day she got to spend with any one of them. Marie was predeceased by her husband Daniel and son-in-law Timothy Bosquet. Marie leaves behind her daughters and sons-in-law, Terrie-anne McInnis and Jim Pfannenstiel of Milford, N.H., Karen and Bruce Armbruster of Beverly, Cheryl Bosquet of Wilton, N.H., and Lisa Goclowski and Michael Turner of Hollis, N.H. She also leaves behind her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Cara (McInnis), Chris, Aubrey and Ella Sherrick of Swanzey, N.H., Daniel McInnis of Nashua, N.H., Alexandra and Samantha Bosquet of Wilton, N.H., Max, Tessa and Samuel Armbruster of Beverly, Mass., and Amanda Goclowski of Hollis, N.H. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and friends and an enormous void that will never be filled. A graveside ceremony to celebrate her life will be held at East Cemetery, Wheeler Road, Hollis, N.H., on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11 a.m., where she will be laid to rest next to her loving husband. Family and friends are invited to attend. Please respect social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compassus Hospice, 170 S. River Road, Unit 2, Bedford, NH 03110. Arrangements are in the care of the Farwell Funeral Service, 18 Lock Street, Nashua, N.H. farwellfuneralservice.com