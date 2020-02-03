|
Marie (DiRenzo) O'Brien, 90, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Care One of Randolph, after a lengthy illness. She was the loving wife of the late Robert E. O'Brien. Born June 4, 1929, in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa M. (Galante) DiRenzo. Mrs. O'Brien was retired from Brockton City Hall, where she was employed as a clerk. She was also one of the original "Cookie Ladies" at Harbor One Bank. She enjoyed travelling, however her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Kathleen A. O'Brien of Fort Meyers, FL, Maryrose Gammons and husband Steve of West Bridgewater, Jane F. Kaminski also of Fort Meyers, FL and Robert G. O'Brien and wife Velma of Potomac, MD; grandchildren, Dennis, Michael, Emily and Theresa Kaminski, Nell Gammons, Samantha, Sydney and Spencer Liang; sister-in-law, Ann DiRenzo of Stoughton; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Carolyn Moreau and Theodore J. DiRenzo. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 6, at 10 a.m. in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 3, 2020