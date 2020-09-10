Marie T. (Sherman) Blom, age 88, of Raynham, died peacefully on September 6, 2020 at Morton Hospital. Marie was the loving wife of the late Jack W. Blom. Born and raised in Brockton, daughter of the late Robert and Marie (OConnor) Sherman, Marie graduated from Brockton High School in 1949 and proudly wrote the class ode. She continued to be a reunion committee member for many years. Following high school, Marie attended the Williams Business School. For many years she worked at Peoples Savings Bank, which was her only place of employment, and retired in 1994. Marie was a longtime communicant of St. Margarets Church. As a fourth generation Brocktonian, she loved to write stories for the Brockton Enterprise in the By Our Readers column. Marie enjoyed reading, especially about history and WWII, and travel, especially to Wisconsin, Disney World and three trips to Europe. Marie was the loving mother of Suzanne M. Blom and her partner David Brigham of Middleboro, and Christopher C. Blom and his wife Christine of N. Attleboro; sister of David Sherman of Greenfield; aunt of Amanda Sherman of Baltimore, MD and David Sherman, Jr. of Greenfield. All services for Marie will be private and she will be buried at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. Donations in Maries name may be made to Disabled American Veterans, Freedom Service Dogs of America or the Air Warrior Courage Foundation. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
