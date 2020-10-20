Marie T. Connelly, 75, of West Bridgewater, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was the wife of James P. Connelly, Sr.; mother of James Connelly, Jr., Paul Connelly, John Connelly and his wife Sharon, Christopher Connelly and his wife Jennifer and Brian Connelly and his late wife Mei; and grandmother of Christopher Zachary Connelly, Brendan Connelly, Shannon Connelly, Aidan Connelly, Noah Connelly and Elizabeth Connelly. A funeral mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul in St. Ann Church, 103 North Main Street, West Bridgewater on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. with Covid-19 restrictions. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rt. 28) West Bridgewater on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice. For full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com