Marie T. Connelly
Marie T. Connelly, 75, of West Bridgewater, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was the wife of James P. Connelly, Sr.; mother of James Connelly, Jr., Paul Connelly, John Connelly and his wife Sharon, Christopher Connelly and his wife Jennifer and Brian Connelly and his late wife Mei; and grandmother of Christopher Zachary Connelly, Brendan Connelly, Shannon Connelly, Aidan Connelly, Noah Connelly and Elizabeth Connelly. A funeral mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul in St. Ann Church, 103 North Main Street, West Bridgewater on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. with Covid-19 restrictions. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rt. 28) West Bridgewater on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice. For full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
