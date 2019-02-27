|
Marie T. (Gallello) Stulpin, age 81, of West Bridgewater, died at her home on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Henry Stulpin. Marie was born and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late Joseph and Angelina (Porrino) Gallello, and had lived in West Bridgewater for the past 25 years. A graduate of Brockton High School, Marie also attended a local business school. For many years she had been a clerk at the Brockton District Court. Marie enjoyed holidays and time with her family and will be remembered as a loving and giving person who was loved by all. She will be sorely missed. Marie was the sister of the late Diane Gallello and leaves several cousins, including Karen Johnson and her husband Gil of West Bridgewater and Carol Buohl and her husband Keith of Bridgewater. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Friday, March 1, from 3-6 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anns Church, West Bridgewater, on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 27, 2019