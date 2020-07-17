Mariette H. (Dufour) Thomas, age 71, of Brockton, died July 14, 2020, at her sister's home, under the care of family and hospice. She was the loving wife of Eldon W. Thomas for almost fifty years. Mariette was born in Magog, Quebec, Canada, and raised in Auburn, Maine, a daughter of Lucia M. (Bolduc) Dufour of West Bridgewater and the late Omer J. Dufour. She was a graduate of Edward Little High School in Lewiston, Maine, where she was the class valedictorian and member of the honor society. Since 1969, Mariette was a resident of Brockton and had worked at LD Plastics in Brockton for many years. Previously she had been a hair stylist when living in Maine. She loved to write, crocheting and spending time with her husband; they were inseparable. Mariette will be remembered as a strong-willed fighter who persevered in all that she did. She was a loving, compassionate and a woman after Gods own heart. She was most proud of her son and grandsons. In addition to her mother and husband, Mariette is survived by her son, Eldon O. "El" Thomas of Roxbury; and her grandsons, Nathan D. Thomas, Jacob A. Thomas, and Ryan Z. Thomas. She was the sister of Marguerite Darling of Florida, Caroline Michel of Virginia, Lina Dufour of Florida, Regis Dufour of Mass., Anita Harlfinger of Florida, Bernadette Branden and Raymond Dufour of Virginia and the late Normand Dufour and Yvan Dufour. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. followed by a funeral service. Burial at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery. In keeping with COVID 19 guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mariette's name to the National Kidney Foundation
, 11 Vanderbilt Ave., Norwood, MA 02062. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.