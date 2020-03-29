|
Mariette V. (Skynner) Canducci, age 76, of Brockton, died unexpectedly but peacefully at her home March 25, 2020. Marie was the loving wife for 45 years of the late Frederick D. Canducci. Born in Bradford-upon-Avon, England, she was the cherished daughter of the late William and Joyce Skynner and much loved step-daughter of the late David Dwight. She was educated in London, England, where she received her Registered Nursing Degree and for a decade relished working as head (Sister) of Pediatrics at the Royal National Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital in London. Marie met Fred in Portugal and began an international love affair. She eventually moved to the U.S. to marry him and become step-mother to his four children. Marie and Fred had a daughter together and she enjoyed being a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was an avid crafter and sewer. She enjoyed making her daughter's dance costumes and teaching her how to embellish them. Marie owned a craft and home decor shop in Brockton for a few years in the 90s. For over 13 years, Marie enjoyed working in the fabric department at Walmart, retiring in 2014. She loved traveling, especially back to her homeland of England. She was a true British Rose through and through. Marie was an amazing, strong, loyal, funny and elegant woman. Marie is survived by her beloved daughter Dina Canducci and her partner Brian Bassill of Weymouth, two grandchildren Madalyn and Mylo Bassill, whom she called her angels. She also leaves her cousins Norman, Peter and Mary in England, Jeff and Jill in Australia and Ken in New Zealand, along with many friends near and far. Due to the COVID -19 guidelines, private family services will be held followed by burial in Central Cemetery, East Bridgewater. Donations may be made in Marie's name to the , 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472. For on-line condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2020