Marilyn E. Mahoney-Lightman passed away April 9, 2019. Daughter of the late Samuel and Estelle Swett of Portland, Maine, she was born May 4, 1940, in Mexico, Maine. Marilyn graduated from Deering High School in Portland, Maine, Class of 1958. She was everybody's mother. She loved talking on the phone with her friends. She loved cooking, crocheting, macrame and singing. She could sing in four different languages. She wrote cookbooks for her church and the Habitat for Humanity, of which she was a member. She once spent a lot of time training dogs in Raynham. She was very active in the Free Evangelical Fellowship Church of Easton. She is fondly remembered for her kindness working at the refreshment center in the church. Marilyn was predeceased by her longtime husband, Robert W. Mahoney, who passed away in 1990. Her second husband, Murray M. Lightman, passed away recently. She is survived by her loving daughters, Mara Mahoney and her husband Richard Montague and Kathryn Mahoney and her husband Peter Vandersteur; her sisters, Bette Thibeault, Janice Guimont and the late Carolyn Bennet; also may nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., Easton, on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at the Free Evangelical Fellowship Church, 604 Foundry St., South Easton, immediately after the service. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.southeastfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marilyn's name to the MSPCA of Boston, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or online to the American at www.alzfdn.org.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2019