Marilyn E. Ward
Marilyn E. (Johnson) Ward, 73, a lifelong resident of Brockton, died peacefully at home on October 27, 2020. A daughter of the late Evelyn and Ralph Johnson, she was a 1965 graduate of Brockton High School and Chandler School for Women. Marilyn began her working career in the purchasing department at Draper Lab in Cambridge and then was a teacher's aide at Sunshine Day Care Center. An active member of Trinity Baptist Church, she volunteered for church events, ran the Clothes Closet, and drove the church van. She was devoted to her family and home and will be missed. Marilyn was the beloved wife of William S. Ward for 44 years; loving mother of Melody (Ward) Kirkpatrick and her husband Justin of Brockton; devoted grandmother of Katie Kirkpatrick; dear sister of Carolyn Krikorian of Brockton and her late husband Grant, Barbara Johnson of Brockton, Fred Johnson of Brockton, Ron Johnson of North Falmouth, Susan Johnson of Brockton, and Linda Johnson of North Easton; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome to her funeral service on Monday, November 2, at 11 a.m. The service will take place at Trinity Baptist Church, 1367 Main St., Brockton, and the committal will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Per contact tracing protocol, kindly call the church to make reservations to attend 508-588-4668, ext. 100. Social distancing and face masks required. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
