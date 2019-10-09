Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington Street
Easton, MA
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
63 Rockwood Road (Rte.115)
Norfolk, MA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
South Easton Cemetery
Washington Street
Easton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Boman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn G. Boman


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn G. Boman Obituary
Marilyn G. (Anderson) Boman, a lifelong resident of Easton, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 7, 2019, under the care of her family. She was the wife of Richard A. Boman for 56 years. Born in Easton, a daughter of the late Charles D. and Olive (Wildes) Anderson, she was raised in Easton and was a 1958 graduate of Oliver Ames High School. Marilyn continued her education at Brockton Hospital School of Nursing. A registered nurse, Marilyn worked in the nursing industry for 49 years starting out in intensive pediatric care and later transitioned to hospice care providing comfort and care to patients during their end of life. Marilyn enjoyed growing roses, playing cards and jigsaw puzzles. Prior to her illness she was involved in her church and was eager to minister to people in need. In addition to her husband Richard, she is survived by three daughters, Linda Arena of Westborough and her children Thomas and Rebecca, Susan Jenkinson of Easton and her husband Joseph and their children Alissa, Zachary and Jessica and Patricia Russell of N. Providence, R.I., and her husband Arturo and their children Nicolette and Amber; sister of Richard Anderson of Hampstead, N.H., and Kathleen Fox of Norfolk. She was also the sister of the late Beatrice Waite, Norman and Charles Anderson. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 3 to 7 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. A funeral service and collation will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, at 11:30 a.m. in the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 63 Rockwood Road (Rte. 115), Norfolk. Interment will be in South Easton Cemetery, Washington St. (Rte. 138), Easton, at 3 p.m. Donations in Marilyn's memory may be sent to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now