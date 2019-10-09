|
Marilyn G. (Anderson) Boman, a lifelong resident of Easton, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 7, 2019, under the care of her family. She was the wife of Richard A. Boman for 56 years. Born in Easton, a daughter of the late Charles D. and Olive (Wildes) Anderson, she was raised in Easton and was a 1958 graduate of Oliver Ames High School. Marilyn continued her education at Brockton Hospital School of Nursing. A registered nurse, Marilyn worked in the nursing industry for 49 years starting out in intensive pediatric care and later transitioned to hospice care providing comfort and care to patients during their end of life. Marilyn enjoyed growing roses, playing cards and jigsaw puzzles. Prior to her illness she was involved in her church and was eager to minister to people in need. In addition to her husband Richard, she is survived by three daughters, Linda Arena of Westborough and her children Thomas and Rebecca, Susan Jenkinson of Easton and her husband Joseph and their children Alissa, Zachary and Jessica and Patricia Russell of N. Providence, R.I., and her husband Arturo and their children Nicolette and Amber; sister of Richard Anderson of Hampstead, N.H., and Kathleen Fox of Norfolk. She was also the sister of the late Beatrice Waite, Norman and Charles Anderson. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 3 to 7 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. A funeral service and collation will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, at 11:30 a.m. in the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 63 Rockwood Road (Rte. 115), Norfolk. Interment will be in South Easton Cemetery, Washington St. (Rte. 138), Easton, at 3 p.m. Donations in Marilyn's memory may be sent to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 9, 2019