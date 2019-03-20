Home

Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Blue Hill Cemetery
700 West St.
Braintree, MA
Marilyn M. Madden Obituary
Marilyn M. Madden, of West Bridgewater, and formerly of East Bridgewater, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. She is survived by her brothers, Michael L. Madden, John L. Madden and James E. Madden. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree (please meet at main gate), at 11 a.m. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2019
