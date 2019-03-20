|
Marilyn M. Madden, of West Bridgewater, and formerly of East Bridgewater, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. She is survived by her brothers, Michael L. Madden, John L. Madden and James E. Madden. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree (please meet at main gate), at 11 a.m. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2019