Marilyn S. (Stevens) Meskonis, 84, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Boston Medical Center in Boston after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Vladas "Walter" Meskonis. Born in Boston, she was raised and educated in Squantum and was a graduate of North Quincy High School. Mrs. Meskonis was a resident of Foxborough for the past 5 years, previously living in Stoughton for over 50 years. She worked for Brookfield Engineering in Stoughton for 25 years, retiring in 1997. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, collecting cookbooks and spending time with friends and family. Mrs. Meskonis is survived by her son Paul A. Meskonis of Foxborough and her brother John Stevens of Calif. Graveside services will be held at the Knollwood Memorial Park, High St., Canton on Tuesday, March 12 at 10 a.m. Visiting hours will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Monday from 4 - 7 p.m.. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676 Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2019