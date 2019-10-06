Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Saunders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Saunders Obituary
Marilyn Hefler Saunders passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in Falmouth. She was born April 15, 1932, in Brockton and was predeceased by her husband, George Saunders. After marriage, Marilyn raised her family in Avon. She will be missed by her family and friends. A private service will be held at Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home. You may read a full obituary and tribute on line and sign the guest book at www.ccgfuneralhome.com/services-and-obituaries.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.