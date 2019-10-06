|
Marilyn Hefler Saunders passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in Falmouth. She was born April 15, 1932, in Brockton and was predeceased by her husband, George Saunders. After marriage, Marilyn raised her family in Avon. She will be missed by her family and friends. A private service will be held at Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home. You may read a full obituary and tribute on line and sign the guest book at www.ccgfuneralhome.com/services-and-obituaries.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 6, 2019