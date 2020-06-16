Marilyn Walbourne
Marilyn (Walden) Walbourne age 97, passed away on June 12, 2020 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law after a short illness. She was born in Rockland, MA and resided in Brockton, MA most of her life. As a young adult Marilyn was a waitress at the Toll House (of Toll House Cookie fame) in Whitman, MA and after being married to Richard A. Walbourne, a handsome Marine veteran in 1949, Richard had served in WWII in the South Pacific, she worked as a switchboard operator at the American Telephone and Telegraph Company in Brockton, MA. Marilyn is survived by her son, David A Walbourne and his spouse Margot Pickering Walbourne of Fairhaven, MA; a granddaughter, Leah H. Walbourne of New Orleans, LA and a grandson, Matthew D. Walbourne of Brockton, MA. Her husband Richard A. Walbourne predeceased her in 2017. In accordance with her wishes she will be cremated and interred with her husband at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Arrangements are by the Fairhaven Funeral Home, 117 Main St., Fairhaven. For memorial register visit www.hathawayfunerals.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
