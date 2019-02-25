|
Mario J. Fresina, 76, of Middleboro died Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Raised in Rockland, Mario was a graduate of Rockland High School. He retired from a long career at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was a horse lover. He was the brother of John M. Fresina of Burlington, Mary Wright of Middleboro, Rose Dould of Middleboro and the late Elizabeth Fresina, Francis "Butch" Fresina, Rocco Frisina, Grace McElroy, John P. Fresina and Florence Allen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Interment will be private. Arrangements by the Sullivan Funeral Home in Rockland.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2019