Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
45 East Water Street
Rockland, MA 02370
781-878-0920
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Fresina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario J. Fresina

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mario J. Fresina Obituary
Mario J. Fresina, 76, of Middleboro died Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Raised in Rockland, Mario was a graduate of Rockland High School. He retired from a long career at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was a horse lover. He was the brother of John M. Fresina of Burlington, Mary Wright of Middleboro, Rose Dould of Middleboro and the late Elizabeth Fresina, Francis "Butch" Fresina, Rocco Frisina, Grace McElroy, John P. Fresina and Florence Allen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Interment will be private. Arrangements by the Sullivan Funeral Home in Rockland.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now