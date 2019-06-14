Home

Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
225 Purchase Street
Easton, MA
Interment
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Connery Avenue
Bourne, MA
Marion C. Bergeron Obituary
Marion C. "Mickey" (Harris) Bergeron, 87, a resident of South Easton for over 60 years, died of Pancreatic Cancer on Tuesday. She was at home surrounded by family and loved ones. Marion, born in Stoughton to the late Dana Harris and Ann M. O'Neill, graduated from Stoughton High School in 1951 and graduated with honors from Stonehill College in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Politics. She was also a member of the Pillar Society at Stonehill. She taught history at Stoughton High School from 1955-1958 and was a substitute teacher for many years for Easton Public Schools. She was a founding member and communicant of Holy Cross Parish of South Easton, where she was President of the Women's Club for one term and taught Religious Education for 13 years. She was also a longtime member of the parish choir later in life. Marion was an active member of her community and made many enduring friendships with neighbors, fellow parishioners, and members of the Old Colony YMCA in Easton, where she attended classes four days a week during her retirement. She also traveled extensively throughout her life, including camping trips when she had a young family, many visits to Hawaii with her late husband, Donald L., a trip to Rome with members of her church, and trips to visit friends and family in Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Arizona, where she survived a hot air balloon accident just a few years ago. She spent her final months telling stories, laughing, and creating new memories with her loved ones, including an impromptu trip to her childhood home, where she was born - something she had always talked about doing. Even through difficult times, Marion showed by example how to lead an adventurous, fulfilling life. She leaves a son, Donald A. of Mililani, Hawaii, and his wife Joann; daughters, Mary L. Dade of Seabrook, N.H., and her fiance Raymond O'Brien, Rita R. Fish of Stoughton and her husband Jeffrey J., and Marion L. of Taunton and her partner Carolyn King. She was predeceased by her stepfather, Joseph W. O'Neill, a son, Mark A. and a daughter, Dana Ann. She leaves four grandsons, Stephen D. Dade of Riverbank, Calif., and his wife Stefani, Michael Dade of Danville, N.H., and his wife Tina, Jeffrey D. Fish of Easton, and Kyle Bergeron of Mililani, Hawaii; and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two grandsons, Donald J. Bergeron and Matthew Dade. She also leaves a brother, Warren Harris of Hudson and his wife Nancy; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Monday from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, Easton, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 2 p.m. Visiting hours on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Due to floral restrictions at the cemetery, donations in Marion's name may be sent to the Parish Center Debt of Holy Cross Parish, 225 Purchase St., South Easton, MA 02375. For directions or condolences, please visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 14, 2019
