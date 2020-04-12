Home

Marion C. LaVoie

Marion C. LaVoie Obituary
Marion C. LaVoie (O'Donnell) of Plan City, Fla., formally of Jamaica Plain and Stoughton, Mass., passed away on April 7, 2020, at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Roland Lavoie, her son Joseph (Rolie) LaVoie, a sister Dorothy Morrissey (O'Donnell), three brothers Edwin O'Donnell , William O'Donnell and Robert Dawn. Marion is survived by her son James Joseph Lavoie of San Marcos, Calif., formally of Stoughton, Mass., a daughter Linda Bennedette (LaVoie) and her husband William "Bill" of Plymouth, Mass. Also survived by her son Kenneth and his wife Elizabeth "Bette" LaVoie, formally of Sharon, Mass., and 11 grandchildren 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews friends and extended family. Marion will be greatly missed by all who knew her. There will be a service to be held at a future date.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020
