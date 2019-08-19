|
Marion (Ahearn) Feeney, 93, of East Bridgewater died at home on August 17, 2019 with family by her side after bravely battling complications following a stroke. Predeceased by her husband Michael Feeney, sister Irene (Ahearn) West, and brother Rev. Richard Ahearn, Marion is survived by her daughter Colleen and husband Ralph Frye, grandchildren Evan and Sarah Frye, many neices and nephews, and her Thursday morning coffee friends. Marion grew up in Whitman and married her childhood sweetheart Mike, and they spent their married life in East Bridgewater. A devoted mother and grandmother, Marion loved spending time with her family, and could be found on the sidelines of every sporting event, and in the audience of every band concert, dance recital, and musical her grandchildren participated in. She was a beautiful seamstress, voracious reader, avid ping pong player, and loved casino bus trips. She was also one of the original "power walkers," logging many miles daily through the streets of EB. At 84, she won first place in her age group in the annual Tufts 10K for Women in Boston, and at 90 she was featured on WCVB-TV Channel 5 playing ping pong with her heart doctors from Tufts Medical Center. Her zest for life inspired many, and her family and friends will miss her dearly. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, August 20, 5 - 8 p.m. at Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring St., East Bridgewater. Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, at St. John's in East Bridgwater. Burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marion's name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 19, 2019