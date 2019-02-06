|
Marion G. (Manning) Gomes, age 76, of Halifax, formerly of Middleborough, died on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at her home. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Breen) Manning. Marion was a proud mother of seven children. They would always be her first topic of conversation, when talking with extended family and friends. She made each and every one of them feel special in her own little way. She enjoyed visits from her family, but had no problem telling them when it was time to leave. She will be missed. Marion was the beloved wife of the late John M. Gomes; devoted mother of Robert Kearney and Annmarie Blackwell of Taunton, David Gomes of Middleborough, Peter Kearney and his wife Karen of Attleborough, Timothy Kearney and his wife Maria of Vermont, Holly Petta and her husband Robert of Halifax, Kerrie Slattery and her husband Timothy of Lakeville and Christopher Gomes and Kerri Lapham of Middleborough; loving grandmother of Robert, Dawn, Ashley, Nicholas, Peter Jr., Ryan, Bryan, Megan, Cora, Jaden, Felicia, Timothy Jr., Jason, Joshua, Steven, Allyson, Madison, Amanda, Chloe; and great-grandmother of several; dear sister of the late Frances Lavoie, Lillian Russell, Patricia Tringali, John Manning and Margaret Clark. Visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services at the Ashley Funeral Home, Middleborough, on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 9 a.m., followed by her funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart Church, 340 Centre Street, Middleborough, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Saint Mary's Church, Wood Street, Middleborough. Contributions in Marion's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Suite 304, Waltham, MA 02452. For online condolences, to send flowers and directions, please visit our new web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 6, 2019