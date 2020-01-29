|
Marion Leslie (Taylor) Catrambone passed away on January 10, 2020. Marion lived a long healthy life and passed away peacefully at age 96. She grew up in Abington and graduated from Abington High School in 1942. Marion was featured in the local newspaper for becoming one of the first female welders. She was a United States veteran and joined the Navy at the age of 22. She also had her pilot's license for many years. Marion worked the latter part of her life at the Foxboro Company where she retired in 1987. The remainder of her life was spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her loving family. Arrangements made by Southeast Funeral Home, Easton. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.southeastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 29, 2020