1/
Marion O'Donnell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion (Ross) O'Donnell, formerly of Brockton, died peacefully at her home in Springfield, on Sept. 5, 2020. The daughter of Ida Josephine (Whitaker) Ross and Horace Ross, Marion grew up in Norwell. The youngest of three siblings, she graduated from the University of Chicago and Crane Theological School at Tufts University, and went on to pursue careers as a Religious Education Director and, later, a high school mathematics teacher. A lifelong Unitarian Universalist, she was a member of the Brockton UU Church for over 40 years and, more recently, of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Greater Springfield, where she especially enjoyed the choir and music. Very active in her church and her community, Marion will be deeply missed by many. Marion is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Carleen (Chris) of Enfield, CT; stepdaughter, Wendy Ballinger (David) of Boston; and five grandchildren, Courtney, Ben and Andy Carleen, and Kate and Sarah Ballinger. She was predeceased by her husband, William F. O'Donnell, her brother, James Ross, and her sister, Betsy Fuller. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and close friends. A virtual service to celebrate Marion's life is planned for this fall through the Universalist Unitarian Society of Greater Springfield.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved