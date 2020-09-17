Marion O'Donnell

Marion (Ross) O'Donnell, formerly of Brockton, died peacefully at her home in Springfield, on Sept. 5, 2020. The daughter of Ida Josephine (Whitaker) Ross and Horace Ross, Marion grew up in Norwell. The youngest of three siblings, she graduated from the University of Chicago and Crane Theological School at Tufts University, and went on to pursue careers as a Religious Education Director and, later, a high school mathematics teacher. A lifelong Unitarian Universalist, she was a member of the Brockton UU Church for over 40 years and, more recently, of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Greater Springfield, where she especially enjoyed the choir and music. Very active in her church and her community, Marion will be deeply missed by many. Marion is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Carleen (Chris) of Enfield, CT; stepdaughter, Wendy Ballinger (David) of Boston; and five grandchildren, Courtney, Ben and Andy Carleen, and Kate and Sarah Ballinger. She was predeceased by her husband, William F. O'Donnell, her brother, James Ross, and her sister, Betsy Fuller. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and close friends. A virtual service to celebrate Marion's life is planned for this fall through the Universalist Unitarian Society of Greater Springfield.



