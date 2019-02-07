Marjorie A. (Lundin) Armstead, 80, a longtime resident of Taunton, died peacefully at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Ernest and Marion (Phillips) Lundin, she was born and raised in Avon and graduated from Avon High School, Class of 1956. She was a resident of Taunton for 30 years after living in Easton for 30 years. Marjorie was a homemaker and a bookkeeper at the Muffler Man and the Ice House both in Brockton for several years. She was a former member of Sharon Country Club and enjoyed traveling, playing golf and knitting. Marjorie was the mother of Susan M. Croft and her husband Edward of Falmouth, Michael D. Armstead of Tulsa, OK, Lisa J. Dow and her late husband Glenford of West Bridgewater and the late Cheryl Needleman and Robin Young. She was the mother-in-law of Michael Needleman of North Carolina and Scott Young of Marshfield. She was the grandmother of Amy Young, Chris Young and his wife Nicole, Brian Needleman, Drew Needleman and his wife Heather and Meagan Dow and the great-grandmother of C.J. Young. She was the sister of Phyllis Erauth and her husband Frank and Brenda Brooks and her husband Joe all of Brockton. She was preceded in death by her fiance, Fred Patterson, and her former husband, Ralph Armstead. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Saturday, at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at Avon Baptist Church, Avon at 11 a.m. Visiting hours Friday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marjorie's memory may be made to Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Mass., 1300 W. Elm St. Ext., Brockton, MA 02301 or the . Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676 Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary