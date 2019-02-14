|
Marjorie A. "Mardi" Bowley, lifelong resident of Randolph, passed away at the age of 101, February 13, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Jennie M. (Freeman) Bowley. She was predeceased by her siblings, Evelyn L. Adams, Priscilla M. Carlson, Hudson L. Bowley and Carolyn E. Griffin. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great great-nieces and great great-nephews. Mardi was a graduate of Stetson High School, Class of 1934. She was an active member First Congregational Church, Randolph, where she served as church treasurer for 54 years and was a member of the Ladies Benevolent Assoc. She worked a total of 75 years, 49 years for M.B. Claff & Sons Box Co. of Randolph and Brockton and 26 years for Randolph Paper Co. of Randolph and Taunton. She was also a member of the Alden Kindred of America. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main Street, Randolph, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. in the First Congregational Church, 1 South Main Street, Randolph. Burial will take place in Central Cemetery, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to First Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 1 So. Main St., Randolph, MA 02368. To leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2019