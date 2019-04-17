|
Marjorie I. (Martin) Baker 87 of Hanson passed away Sunday April 14, 2019. Former wife of the late Robert W. Baker Sr. Loving Mother of Marjorie, Ronald, Scott, Sue, Kim, Kellie, the late Kenneth, Robert Jr. and Mark. Sister of Ruth Justiniano of Rockland. Grandmother and Great Grandmother to many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Also survived by many Nieces and Nephews. Visiting hours in the Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home 4 West Washington St, (Corner Rte. 58) Hanson on Thursday April 18th 5-7 p.m. with services at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Central Cemetery Halifax on friday at 10 a.m. For directions or to sign an online condolence visit www. mackinnonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019