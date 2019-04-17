Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leighton-Mackinnon Funeral Home
4 W Washington St
Hanson, MA 02341
(781) 447-2344
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leighton-Mackinnon Funeral Home
4 W Washington St
Hanson, MA 02341
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Leighton-Mackinnon Funeral Home
4 W Washington St
Hanson, MA 02341
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie I. Baker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie I. Baker Obituary
Marjorie I. (Martin) Baker 87 of Hanson passed away Sunday April 14, 2019. Former wife of the late Robert W. Baker Sr. Loving Mother of Marjorie, Ronald, Scott, Sue, Kim, Kellie, the late Kenneth, Robert Jr. and Mark. Sister of Ruth Justiniano of Rockland. Grandmother and Great Grandmother to many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Also survived by many Nieces and Nephews. Visiting hours in the Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home 4 West Washington St, (Corner Rte. 58) Hanson on Thursday April 18th 5-7 p.m. with services at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Central Cemetery Halifax on friday at 10 a.m. For directions or to sign an online condolence visit www. mackinnonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now