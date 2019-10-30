|
Marjorie Isabelle (Boone) Eaker, 96 years, passed away peacefully in Harwichport, at sunrise on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was attended to by family and VNA Hospice of Cape Cod. Marjorie was born to Walter C. and Florence M. Boone, November 26, 1922. She was predeceased by both her brothers, Walter Jr. (Dan), and Howard. She had 4 children, Gerald (deceased), Suzanne (deceased), Sandra and Debra. Marjorie had 8 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends throughout the country. Alma and June were two special friends who she shared a lot of time and life travels. Marjorie grew up on Bedford Street in Lexington, and lived most of her life between Maine and Massachusetts. She loved to travel and did so all over the world. She once traveled across the United States by camper. She explored Africa, Europe, and South America with her friends and family. She spent every summer on Little Wassookeag lake in Dexter, Maine, and lived many years on Columbine St. in Mansfield. Margie spent many years attending the senior center in Mansfield, socializing and playing cards with her friends. She always owned and traveled with a dog, loved nature and the outdoors, and was very generous with family and friends, such as sponsoring children from Masai Mara in Kenya. Margie will be greatly missed by many of the people she touched throughout her life. There will be a graveside service to honor her memory November 26, at 1 p.m., when she will be placed with her son Gerald at South Easton Cemetery in Massachusetts. There will be a celebration of life after the service. She will live in her family's hearts forever.
