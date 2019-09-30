|
Marjorie I. Moller, age 87, of Brockton, died September 27, 2019, in the Brockton Health Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Camden, South Carolina daughter of the late Oscar and Hazel (Stinson) Sodergren. She was a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving in the US Air Force and was a office manager for the Radcliffe Company. Marjorie was a member of the Conte Club and the Avon VFW Post #8892. She is survived by her daughter Debra L. Moller of Hanson, 3 sons, Randal Moller of Fall River, David Moller of Dennis and Ricky Moller of Seekok, a brother John Sodergren of Brockton and sister Janet Sodergren of Vermont, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral services in the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street, Brockton, Friday October 4, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Delphain Demosthenes officiating. Burial with Military Honors to follow in the Colbrook Cemetery, Whitman. Visiting hours in the Funeral Home, Thursday October 3, from 4 - 8 p.m. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information please visit (http://www.funerariasmulticulturel.com).
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 30, 2019