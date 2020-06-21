Marjorie L. Thompson
Marjorie L. (Pratt) Thompson, 87, of South Easton, died peacefully on June 14, 2020. A native of East Bridgewater, Marjorie had also resided in Brockton for many years. She had worked for Peoples Savings Bank on Main St. in Brockton for 26 years, retiring as assistant treasurer. Marjorie was the wife of the late Donald R. Thompson; sister of Diane W. Lombardi of Gilford, NH, and the late Daniel W. Pratt Jr. and Doris Scudder; and an aunt of several generations of nieces and nephews. All are welcome to her funeral service on Tuesday, June 23rd at 12 noon in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 21, 2020.
