Attorney Mark C. Saba, age 57, of Mansfield, formerly of Brockton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Norwood Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Christine Muzzio-Saba, to whom he was wed for twenty-seven years. Born in Brockton, MA on March 9, 1962, he was a loving son of the late David L., Sr. and Marlene D. (Searles) Saba. Mark grew up in Brockton and was a 1980 graduate of Brockton High School. He furthered his education, graduating from Massasoit Community College, University of Massachusetts Boston and finally in 1991 from New England School of Law. A resident of Mansfield since 1991, Attorney Saba practiced law under the name of Mark C. Saba, PC in Walpole, a company he was very proud of and was assisted by his wife Christine. Marks family was truly the focal point of his life. He was an avid fan and supporter of the New England Patriots, enjoyed cooking, entertaining, reading, watching old movies, listening to classic rock music and of course, discussing politics. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted and cherished daughter Catherine L. Saba and her partner Harrison Guthrie of Austin, Texas. He was the dear brother of David L. Saba, Jr. of Bourne and his late wife Linda and Kristen M. Brechter and her husband Henry of Bridgewater. He was the son-in-law of Shirley Muzzio and the late Robert Muzzio and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, who loved spending time with him. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a service in celebration of his life on Wednesday, February 5th at 12:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held prior to the services on Wednesday morning beginning at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Marks family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory be made to the New England School of Law, 154 Stuart St, Boston, MA 02116. To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 2, 2020