Mark Dineen ODonoghue, age 81, born and raised in Brockton, passed away on May 12 in Boynton Beach, Florida after a battle with Alzheimers Disease. Mark was born on January 18, 1939 in Brockton. He was the son of the late Bernard and Mary Flaherty ODonoghue. Mark was raised in Brockton and attended Brockton High School, graduating in 1957. Upon graduating from high school, Mark enlisted in the United States Marines, attended boot camp at Parris Island. In 1959 he was honorably discharged and returned to Brockton. Upon his return to Brockton, Mark joined the Brockton Fire Department. He also reunited with his high school sweetheart, Patricia Carr, and after dating for five years, they were married in 1966. Mark and Patricia raised their two boys, Mark and Brian in Brockton until moving to Duxbury, Massachusetts in 1978. In 1988 Mark retired from the Fire Department as a Senior Fire Fighter after 25 years. He relocated to Naples, Florida in 1995. Mark enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling to Ireland with them in 1992. He also enjoyed his other love, playing golf as often as possible. In 2006, Mark relocated to Boynton Beach to be closer to his son Brian, his wife Kathy and his grandchildren Collin and Brady.There he enjoyed spending time with the grandkids and walking the "grand-dog" Maverick. Mark was the devoted father of Mark and his wife Julie of Wilmington, Brian and his wife Kathy of Lake Worth, FL, loving "Beeba" to Sean, Madison, Collin and Brady and a dear brother of Bernard "Joe" ODonoghue and his wife Rita of Barnstable, Mary Hallahan and her husband Brian formerly longtime residents of Needham, now residing in Braintree and the late Neal ODonoghue of Brockton. Mark is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current situation with the Coronavirus, the ODonoghue family has decided to have a private service at this time. Memorial donations in Marks name may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02454 or online through act.alz.org
Published in The Enterprise on May 19, 2020