Mark E. Hacker of East Bridgewater, went to his eternal home on May 6, 2020, at the age of 60. Born in Iowa, he was one of four children to the late Margaret A. (Shadle) Hacker. Margaret moved the family to East Bridgewater to marry and raise her children with John F. Hacker, a true and loving father to the family. Mark attended East Bridgewater High School and worked as a Commercial Underwriter in the insurance industry for many years. Mark believed in working to live, not living to work. He loved playing hockey with his brothers and was incredibly involved with the Brockton Area Church Softball League for many years. He played as a member of local church teams and helped as a coach, as well as the Assistant Commissioner. He also loved watching professional baseball, especially the Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals. Whether it was a Sunday morning church service or a long car ride, Mark's beautiful voice could be heard above the rest. He was a member of First Baptist Church of North Middleboro for many years. His warm smile and friendly face will be remembered by anyone who met him. Above all, Mark was a family man. His life revolved around providing for his family and spending time with them as much as possible. From summer cookouts to holidays and Saturday morning breakfasts, he was never happier than when he was with his family. Mark was a loving father to Kristen Ruotolo and her husband Nicholas of Quincy, and Steven Mark Hacker of East Bridgewater; son to John F. Hacker and the late Margaret A. (Shadle) Hacker; brother of Rick L. Hacker and his wife Nancy of East Bridgewater, Larry D. Hacker and his wife Cathy of New Hampshire, Mindy H. Perrault and her husband Harold of East Bridgewater, and the late Karen Widen of Iowa. He is also survived by his former wife, Maureen Decker and her husband Kurt; as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be missed and remembered by his family and friends. Due to COVID-19, all services for Mark are being held privately on Wednesday, May 20, at 11 a.m. However, those who wish to attend virtually through Zoom can email [email protected] Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on May 17, 2020